Las Vegas Yacht Club now open at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Treasure Island has officially opened their doors to a new restaurant.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Yacht Club welcomed its first customers and replaced the Seafood Shack and the Mojito Bar.

"To answer to the changing preference of our guests, we've rolled out a brand-new menu that invites diners to explore a revitalized culinary take on fresh seafood," said Craig Taylor, executive chef at Treasure Island. "We are thrilled to welcome both Las Vegas locals and international visitors for an exceptional dining experience."

The menu features dishes like the Seven Seas, which includes lobster meat, clams, shrimp, mussels, scallops, fish, calamari, and rice in a lobster tomato brother for $49 or the Seafood Risotto with clams, shrimp, black mussels, bay scallops and frutti de mare for $40.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the bar is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can learn more here.