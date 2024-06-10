Las Vegas tow truck drivers featured in new Discovery Channel show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas tow truck drivers are getting their turn in the spotlight thanks to a new Discovery Channel show.

It's called Sin City Tow and the show follows a group of drivers across the valley "amidst car crashes, angry drivers, and unhinged revelers — working to clean up the mess while raking in the money."

"These tow truck drivers live within the fascinating underbelly of Las Vegas, which can sometimes be hilarious, sometimes terrifying — but always compelling," said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks. "Sin City Tow gives an unfiltered look at the vibrant energy and endless surprises of a subculture of Las Vegas rarely explored."

The show is scheduled to premiere at on Tuesday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

You can watch a trailer for the show below.