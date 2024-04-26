Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival hosting over 40 free events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival is officially underway across southern Nevada.

The festival takes place from April 26 to May 4 and organizers have planned more than 40 events, including going behind-the-scenes at the Bellagio Fountains, exploring the Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, talking to the Director of NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center, and a community art workshop at Omega Mart at AREA15.

"Since 2011, we've been bringing science out of the textbooks and into the real world, inspiring the next generation of innovators in our community," said Alexandra Liebman, director of the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival. "The festival is a great opportunity for businesses to get involved and offer resources, activities, and opportunities for our youth to learn more about their organization, their careers, and the science and/or technology they utilize in their operations every day."

The week will wrap up with a Science and Technology Expo at the World Market Center on May 4. There will be a $1,000 prize awarded to the CCSD school with the highest student and family attendance at the Expo.

All events are free and open to the public. However, you need to register for the events because space is limited and based on availability.

You can see the full list of events and register here.