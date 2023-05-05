Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival wraps up with free Saturday expo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival is wrapping up with a free expo that will be at the World Market Center.

Event organizers said there will over 60 one-of-a-kind science and technology experiences with interactive booths and entertainment like meeting animals and seeing robotics demonstrations.

Some of the organizations expected to attend include the Atomic Museum, Clark County Wetlands Park, DISCOVERY Children's Museum, the Nevada National Security Site, Nevada State Parks, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and Vegas PBS.

Kids will also get the chance to pitch their inventions to a panel of judges.

This year, the Clark County School District campus that has the most students and families attend the expo will receive $1,000 from the festival.

While attendance is free, you do need to register and check in with a QR code so organizers can track which school had the most families attend.

Organizers said there is free parking at the World Market Center Self-Parking Garage, which is between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway as well as Bonneville Avenue.