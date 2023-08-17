Las Vegas prepares for Allegiant Stadium concerts with BLACKPINK and Beyonce

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back-to-back big concert weeks are leading to special activations across the valley in honor of the South Korea K-Pop group BLACKPINK as well as music superstar Beyonce.

BLACKPINK is up first and they will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Friday as part of their world tour. The group released their first album in 2016 and have grown in popularity. This year, they made history at Coachella as the first K-Pop group to perform on the main stage, according to Rolling Stone.

Iconic locations across the valley are going pink on Thursday and Friday. That includes the Eiffel Tower at the Paris casino, the East Ramp Control Tower at Harry Reid International Airport, the High Roller at The LINQ Promenade, the Las Vegas Gateway Arches, the Luxor casino, Mandalay Bay casino, and The STRAT casino & Skypod.

We're lighting up the night sky with a "Pink Venom" glow because @BLACKPINK's in our area! 🖤💖#BLINKs, strike a pose at our Gateway Arches viewing platform across from @stratvegas on Las Vegas Boulevard, and show us "How You Like That" view! 📸#BORNPINKinVegas #VivaLasBlinks pic.twitter.com/pZZ9hngJaL — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 17, 2023

The "Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas Sign" will also be lit pink through Aug. 21.

There will also be special activities for BLACKPINK fans. According to Caesars Palace, there will be a special photo opportunity on Aug. 17 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

City officials said there will also be a scavenger hunt at AREA15 on Aug. 18.

The Foundation Room inside Mandalay Bay will have several specialty food and drink items for fans to check out through Aug. 20. That includes Pink Venom, which is Korean BBQ Octopus with spicy slaw, Crazy Over You, which is beef tartare with white soy, black garlic, sesame, Asian pear, and lotus chips, and Playing With Fire, which is gochuchang short ribs with kimchi fried rice. The restaurant will also serve In Your Area, which is a boba cocktail with Thai tea, brown sugar boba, vanilla vodka, and amaretto.

Beyonce is scheduled to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. This is her first solo tour in over six years.

Borracha Mexican Casino inside the Green Valley Ranch and Resort will have drink specials for "the Hive" from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27. That includes the "Drunk In Love" shot. That is made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, orange juice and grenadine and is $13.

Borracha Mexican Cantina

Cantina officials said they will also offer their Thursday Ladies' Night specials on those same four nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. That's half-off all drinks and signature cocktails.

Over at the Aria, Proper Bar at Proper Eats Food Hall will also serve Beyonce-themed cocktails that officials are calling "divalicious".

Proper Eats Food Hall

The Hive is made with 50 Bleu vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, honey and garnished with a sugar rim. Guests can also try The Queen, which is made with Botanist gin, elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, silver edible glitter, and champagne. Both cocktails are $16.

The House of Blues, which is located inside Mandalay Bay, also said they will have drink specials for the Beyhive. That includes Lemonade, which is made from New Amsterdam vodka, blue curacao, grenadine, and lemonade. The other two cocktails are Hot Sauce In My Bag and Break My Soul. The hot sauce cocktail includes Teremana Blanco tequila, Bitterman Hellfire bitters, triple sec and sweet & sour. Break My Soul is made with Deep Eddy vodka, coconut puree, pineapple, and grenadine.

Calling all #beyonce fans! In celebration of Queen Bey's historic two day Las Vegas stop, we've created a limited time cocktail only available at our bar 8/25-8/27, so don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/4hZC0Nk0iF — House of Blues Las Vegas (@HOBLasVegas) August 17, 2023

According to the website Gametime, which many use for last minute tickets, the lowest price for a ticket to see Beyonce, as of Thursday afternoon, is $131 while the most expensive ticket is $5,864.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport are reminding travelers that because of those concerts, there will be high demand at the airport. They said you can expect traffic and road delays and longer lines at security checkpoints. If you're planning on heading to the airport, they add you should get there two to three hours before your flight.