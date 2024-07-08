Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fourth annual Las Vegas Pizza Festival is returning in November.

"We're back and better than ever this year for the Las Vegas Pizza Festival," said Tony Gemignani, owner of Pizza Rock. "We have some incredible participants for the fest this year along with some fantastic returning favorites and I'm thrilled to see the return of Women in Pizza to our roster. We can not wait to show the people of Vegas what this year's festival has to offer!"

This year's lineup features:



Metro Pizza

Pizza Rock

Good Pie

Evel Pie

PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro

Yukon Pizza

Carmine's Pizza Kitchen

Izzy's Pizza Bus

Landini's Pizzeria

Settebello Pizzeria

Napolitan

Rebellion Pizza

Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen

Crust & Roux

Esther's Kitchen

Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Old School Pizzeria

Monzú Italian Over + Bar

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space, which is located at 2330 Industrial Road.



General admission grants entry with unlimited pizza samples, interactive installations and photo ops, access to bars and festival merchandise. VIP ticket holders can also enter the event early, a complimentary beer with a commemorative beer tasting glass, access to a VIP lounge with seating and private air-conditioned restrooms, additional culinary bites, and live entertainment.

General admission tickets start at $55 and VIP tickets start at $115.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, July 9.