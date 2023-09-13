Las Vegas Philharmonic announces schedule for 25th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Philharmonic is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The group was founded in 1998 by Music Director and Conductor Laureate Harold Weller and long-time arts supporters Susan and Andrew Tompkins.

"It's a milestone year for our symphony orchestra. To be part of an ever-changing city like Las Vegas for 25 years is such an honor and a gift for our musicians and team," said executive director Alice Sauro. "Together, with our guests, we can't wait to celebrate and enjoy a season of virtuosic and diverse talent."

There are 10 shows on the Philharmonic's calendar and it ranges from classic favorites to modern rock. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. You can see the full lineup below.



Oct. 21 - 7:30 p.m.

Symphonic Spectacular featuring Eric Whitacre's October and Greig's Peer Gynt Nov. 11 - 7:30 p.m.

Windborne's "The Music Of Queen" Dec. 2 - 7:30 p.m.

A Very Vegas Christmas Jan. 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Bach, Mozart & Beethoven featuring Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 3, Beethoven's Violin Concerto, and Mozart's Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter" Feb. 24 - 7:30 p.m.

Rhapsody in Blue March 16 - 7:30 p.m.

Prohibition featuring the music of Moulin Rouge and Boardwalk Empire April 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Kodaly's Dances of Galanta, Bates' Cello Concerto, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade April 7 - 7 p.m.

Lang Lang in Recital April 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Ravel, Debussy, and Stravinsky's The Firebird May 11 - 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.