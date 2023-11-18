Las Vegas Philharmonic adds second Very Vegas Christmas performance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Philharmonic is planning on making even more spirits bright this holiday season.

The group announced they're adding a second performance of their "Very Vegas Christmas" show.

"The demand for the evening performance announced earlier this year was overwhelming with subscribers claiming most of the tickets," said Las Vegas Philharmonic Executive Director Alice Sauro. "To meet the demand, the Las Vegas Philharmonic is honored to add a 2 p.m. matinee performance and welcome even more guests to this beloved holiday show and truly Vegas tradition."

According to officials, this year's program will feature holiday classics as well as original compositions by Keith Thompson and Vita Corimbi.

The shows are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.