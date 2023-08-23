Las Vegas Natural History Museum hosting Pokemon Go Trainer Fest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've "Gotta Catch 'Em All", the Las Vegas Natural History Museum is hosting Trainer Fest on Saturday, Aug. 26.

It's part of their Science Saturday event series. Museum officials said kids will be able to learn about the real-life animals that inspired Pokemon. There will be museum-exclusive characters and the chance for kids to play cards in a Trainer Lounge.

For Pokemon Go players, museum officials said players can to do spin stops and claim the Museum's gym for their team. There will also be museum prizes for completing the trainer badge quest.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. Tickets are on sale now are are $12 for adults and $6 for children that are three to 11 years old. Tickets include museum admission as well as Pokemon activities.