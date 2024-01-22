Watch Now
Las Vegas hosting pickleball tournament and festival

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 15:38:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is ready to welcome pickleball players of all ages and skill levels to a special tournament and festival.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place at the Durango Hills Community Center and YMCA, which is located at 3521 North Durango Drive.

The event will include pickleball matches, including an exhibition match between Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske and Councilwoman Nancy Brune, free beginner clinics, and food trucks.

City officials said registration is closed for the pickleball tournament. However, the free beginner clinics will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

