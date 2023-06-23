Las Vegas-Clark County Library District hosting free Doctor Who screening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whovians unite!

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is hosting a free screening this weekend of the documentary "Doctor Who Am I". The film focuses on screenwriter Matthew Jacobs who was a writer and co-producer of the 1996 TV movie that fans originally weren't fond of. Jacobs then faces the fans decades later and realizes the community really is "bigger on the inside."

Time is a big ball of "wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff" but the screening is set to start at 11 a.m.m on Saturday. After the screening, co-directors Vanessa Yuille and Matthew Jacobs will take questions from the audience.

The event is free and open to the public and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be limited.