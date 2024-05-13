Las Vegas-Clark County Library District brings back Summer Challenge Program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School may be winding down but the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is bringing back the Summer Challenge Reading & Activities Program so students can continue learning.

Depending on how much they read, students and adults can win prizes from organizations like the Vegas Golden Knights, NBA Summer League, Illuminarium, RTC, Raising Canes, Panda Express, Pinkbox Doughnuts, and Meow Wolf.

"As the end of the school year approaches, parents and caregivers begin searching for engaging programs to keep their children active and learning," said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. "Studies show that kids and teens can lose significant school skills during the summer months, which we refer to as 'summer slide'. To capture their imagination this year, we are focusing on all things related to the ocean, plus lots of entertainment, crafts, technology, and much more and everything is free."

So how does it work?

You can visit the library district's website, by clicking here, to sign up for the program and track your progress or pick up a paper activity log at any of the 25 local library branches.

There are three levels and once you finish a level, you can receive a book prize and be eligible to win additional prizes.

The Summer Challenge Reading & Activities Program is scheduled to run from May 15 through July 31 and kick-off celebrations start on Saturday, May 18.

Those kickoff events including things like a concert from Mariachi Perla Tapatia and a screening of The Shape Of Water. You can see the full list of kick-off events here.