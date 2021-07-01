Las Vegas Aviators hosting Sacramento River Cats July 1-6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators will host the Sacramento River Cats in the opener of a six-game homestand on July 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark. The fourth homestand will feature all games beginning at 7:05 p.m. except for July 4 at 4:05 p.m.

Game three of the series on Saturday, July 3 will feature the fifth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition.

The Aviators, 23-24, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a six-game road trip on Tuesday, June 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah against the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away).

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

TRIPLE-A WEST: Formerly the Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020), Triple-A West will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

July 1: $2.00 Beer Night

July 2: Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Pulte Homes

July 3: Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza Show, presented by Pulte Homes

July 6: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”), presented by Playstudios

