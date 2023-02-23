Las Vegas Aviators hosting family movie night on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They might not talk about Bruno but the Las Vegas Aviators are welcoming the community for a family movie day.

The team will be showing the Disney movie 'Encanto' at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The event is free but you will need a ticket to enter.

Concession stands will be open and there will also be photos ops with team mascots Spruce and Aviator.

Gates open at noon and the movie starts at 1 p.m.

The team is gearing up for the 2023 season and single-game tickets are now on sale.

Prices range from $13 to $55.

The team hasn't announced their promotions schedule for the season but there will be multiple fireworks dates again this year.

The 2023 home opener will be on April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

However, the Las Vegas Ballpark will welcome Major League stars as part of the Big League Weekend series.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Oakland A's on March 4 and 5 while the Colorado Rockies will face the Kansas City Royals on March 18 and 19.