Las Vegas art gallery hosting exhibition with actor Booboo Stewart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor Booboo Stewart is ready to showcase his art talents and meet fans in the valley.

On Oct. 20, he will make his Las Vegas art gallery debut with an exhibition at the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Stewart, best known for roles in the Twilight Saga, Disney's Descendants, and X-Men: Days Of Future Past, has been creating art for years.

"Ever since I can remember, I've been drawing. Drawing brings balance to my life," Stewart said. "It helps me explore those unreachable feelings that are uncomfortable to sit with. I think we all have thoughts that we would rather turn away from. Drawing is my way of facing them."

The exhibition is called Things I Don't Know How To Talk About and features a series of sketches, sculptures, and a live drawing "performance" by Stewart.

In addition to the exhibition and "performance", Stewart will also host a meet-and-greet and Q&A.

The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.