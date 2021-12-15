Las Vegas-area map featuring hundreds of homes decked out for Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the holiday season, and in a town known for its glitz and glamour, Las Vegas residents are not disappointing when it comes to their holiday lights.

And a local group is making it a lot easier to find some of the top decorated homes in the valley.

Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson have a dedicated Facebook page showing fun things for kids to do in Southern Nevada. Of course, one of those activities is enjoying our neighbors' holiday decorations.

PHOTOS| Las Vegas area holiday decorations, lights submitted by 13 Action News viewers

At last check, the map includes about 600 addresses of drive-up worthy decorated homes in the valley covering all parts of town from Henderson to Centennial Hills - showing plenty of families helping us get into the holiday spirit.

And with Christmas around the corner, we save you a little driving and take you to some of the featured homes in our valley during this week's "Close to Home" segment, first airing at 2:30 p.m. Friday on ktnv.com.

Map of homes with holiday lights, courtesy Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Facebook page: