Lady M Confections Cake Boutique coming to Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new dessert destination is coming to Resorts World.

It's called the Lady M Confections Cake Boutique and this will be the brand's first location in Las Vegas.

The shop is mainly known for creating Mille Crepes, a cake that includes 20 alternating layers of French crepes and cream. It also comes in a variety of flavors like chocolate and green tea. Casino officials said guests will also be able to try seasonal cakes and an assortment of Bon Bon candies.

"My wife, Sumera, and I have called Las Vegas home for the last three years," said Ken Romanisyzn, CEO of Lady M. "I can't wait to extend the opportunity for both the local community and visitors to indulge in the exquisite offerings of Lady M."

The boutique will be located in The District and will take over the space where Craig's Vegan is. Craig's Vegan is set to close on Monday, Sept. 4.