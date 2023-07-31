Watch Now
Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano show returning to the Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:44:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Little Monsters, rejoice because Mother Monster is coming back to the Las Vegas Strip.

On Monday, Lady Gaga announced that her Jazz & Piano show will be back for 12 shows.

Those are scheduled to run between Aug. 31 and Oct. 5.

According to Ticketmaster, she is scheduled to perform on the following dates.

  • Aug. 31
  • Sept. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 28, 30
  • Oct. 1, 4, 5

All shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Citi/AAdvantage card members will have access to a presale that runs from Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. That's through Citi Entertainment.

Members of Lady Gaga's Little Monsters fan community will have access to a presale that runs from Tuesday at noon through Thursday at 10 p.m. Event organizers said details and password information will be communicated to the Little Monsters fan community in advance.

Members of MGM Rewards will have access to a presale running from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

