Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano show returning to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Little Monsters, rejoice because Mother Monster is coming back to the Las Vegas Strip.

On Monday, Lady Gaga announced that her Jazz & Piano show will be back for 12 shows.

Those are scheduled to run between Aug. 31 and Oct. 5.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano returns to Las Vegas for 12 shows between August 31 and October 5 🎺🎼

Sign up now for the Little Monsters pre-sale on https://t.co/RMckdTfHe0 for early ticket access tomorrow!

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 4 at 10am PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/3wMOO9Cb5s — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 31, 2023

According to Ticketmaster, she is scheduled to perform on the following dates.



Aug. 31

Sept. 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 28, 30

Oct. 1, 4, 5

All shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Citi/AAdvantage card members will have access to a presale that runs from Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. That's through Citi Entertainment.

Members of Lady Gaga's Little Monsters fan community will have access to a presale that runs from Tuesday at noon through Thursday at 10 p.m. Event organizers said details and password information will be communicated to the Little Monsters fan community in advance.

Members of MGM Rewards will have access to a presale running from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.