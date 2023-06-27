Kenny Loggins bringing final concert tour to the Palms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kenny Loggins is asking for fans to go to the "Danger Zone" with him one more time.

That's because he's currently embarking on his final concert tour called "This Is It."

"It's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971 and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career," Loggins said. "I don't see this as the end of my professional career but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring. After spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home."

He added that fans can definitely look forward to hearing songs from soundtracks like Caddyshack, Footloose, and Top Gun.

"I'll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music," Loggins said. "This will include 90% of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts."

The show is at 8 p.m. on Oct. 6. Limited tickets are on sale now and start at $80.