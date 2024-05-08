Keith Urban, Martin Lawrence, Brett Young, Beartooth announce new Vegas dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The entertainment capital of the world is buzzing as more concert announcements roll out this week.

Channel 13 is taking a look at the latest round of entertainers to announce new dates in Las Vegas.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Keith Urban - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Country artist Keith Urban is heading to Fontainebleau Las Vegas for a series of 10 shows called "High In Vegas". Here are the dates for the newly-announced shows.



October 2024: 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

February 2025: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

AEG Presents Las Vegas

Brett Young - Resorts World - Resorts World Theatre

Country artist Brett Young is scheduled to perform at Resorts World for the first time this summer.

He's scheduled to perform on Friday, Aug. 2 and will also be joined by special guest MacKenzie Porter.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

Erik Voake

Martin Lawrence - Park MGM - Dolby Live

Comedian Martin Lawrence is going on his first comedy tour since 2016 and that includes a stop in Las Vegas.

The "Y'all Know What It Is" tour is scheduled to stop at Park MGM's Dolby Live on Friday, Nov. 29.

Special guests for the Las Vegas stop include Ms. Pat and Desi Banks with Benji Brown.

"Comedy gives me that instant gratification," Lawrence said in a press release. "Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it's all about for me. But hey ... y'all know what it is."

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17.

The Venetian Resort

Matt Fraser - The Venetian Resort - The Summit Showroom

Psychic medium Matt Fraser is heading to The Summit Showroom.

He'll be doing live audience readings on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.

Tickets start at $49 are go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10.

The Smith Center

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitán - The Smith Center

Mexico's Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitán is widely recognized as the world's foremost mariachi group.

The group was founded in 1897 by Maestro Gaspar Vargas in Tecalitlán, Jalisco, Mexico and has performed over 12,000 concerts internationally.

That includes a stop at The Smith Center on September 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

AEG Presents Las Vegas

David Blaine - Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater

Magician David Blaine has announced he is extending his show, "Impossible", at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

According to a press release, the show will now run through December 2024. You can see the new dates below.



August 2024: 21, 23, 24

December 2024: 29, 30, 31

Tickets start at $70 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

Joshua Timmermans ©Josh Timmermans | Noble Visions

Widespread Panic - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater

The Georgia rock band Widespread Panic is returning to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with three performances this fall. They previously sold out the venue in March 2023.

They are scheduled to take the stage from Sept. 20 through Sept. 22.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

Live Nation, Palms Casino Resort

Sarah Brightman - Palms Casino Resort - Pearl Concert Theater

Singer Sarah Brightman is returning to the Las Vegas valley with her "A Christmas Symphony" tour.

That tour is scheduled to stop by the Palms' Pearl Concert Theater on Friday, Dec. 6.

Tickets start at $70 and are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m on Friday, May 10.

Beartooth, AEG Presents Las Vegas

Beartooth - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater

Ohio rock band Beartooth is getting ready for "The Surface Tour" and will be stopping in the valley on Friday, July 5.

They're scheduled to take the stage with special guests Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel.

"We've all been working harder than ever to create the best show we've ever put on and will stop at nothing to make sure it's worth every penny and then some," vocalist Caleb Shomo said. "We can't wait to get back out and rock with all of you."

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

Live Nation, The Venetian

Jim Breuer - The Venetian - The Summit Showroom

Comedian and actor Jim Breuer is returning to Las Vegas.

According to a press release, he's scheduled to perform at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7.

Tickets start at $40 and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

Junior H

Junior H - Mandalay Bay - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Mexican artist Junior H is about to hit the road for his "$AD BOYZ MANIA - US Tour 2024".

He is scheduled to perform at Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10.

Jorge Gonzalez

National Geographic Live - The Smith Center

The Smith Center is announcing the new speakers in their fan-favorite National Geographic Live Series.

Paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Lindsay Zanno will speak about the rise of the T-Rex on Nov. 14, 2024.

National Geographic Fellow Sandesh Kadur is scheduled to speak about wild cats and big cats on Jan. 24, 2025.

Marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Erika Woolsey is scheduled to speak about diving the Great Barrier Reef on March 29, 2025.

Tickets for all three will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10. You can also get a ticket to all three shows for $99. Student pricing is also available.