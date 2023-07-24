Keith Sweat bringing 'Make You Sweat Weekend' to Palms Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop and R&B icon Keith Sweat is hosting a "Make You Sweat Weekend" at the Palms.

The musician is scheduled to perform at the casino's Pearl Theater on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.

Sweat was part of the group Jamilah in the 1970s and began his solo career in 1984.

The Harlem-born songwriter, producer, and vocalist has been performing for over two decades and his debut album "Make It Last Forever" has sold more than three million copies since it was released.

Some of his hit songs include "I Want Her", "Make It Last Forever", "I'll Give All My Love To You", and "Make You Sweat".

Tickets are on sale now and start at $65.