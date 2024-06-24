Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar coming to The Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dogstar is returning to Las Vegas for a new show at The Cosmopolitan.

The band, which is made up of Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose, and Rob Mailhouse are bringing their "Summer Vacation" U.S. Tour to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Friday, Sept. 20.

"We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows. We wanted to keep it going," the band said in a press release. "For this next U.S. run, starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well. Hope to see you out there!"

Tickets are on sale now and start at $54.

The last time the band was in town, they performed at Brooklyn Bowl in August 2023.

In October, Dogstar released their first new album in more than two decades. It's called Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees.

"The way this record came together was nothing short of magical for us," the band said. "The fun, the passion and the friendship shines through on these recordings and hopefully, the variety of emotions will connect and resonate with everyone the way they do for us."