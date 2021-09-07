Kat Tatz, winner of 'Made in Vegas' competition, now on view at Park West Gallery on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We now know the winner of the "Made in Vegas" art competition hosted by Park West Gallery on the Las Vegas Strip.

After nearly 500 artist submissions, a week of public in-person voting and a panel of judges sharing their input, the gallery has announced Kat Tatz as the winner of its inaugural competition showcasing local artists.

The top three finalists were Tatz, Q’shaundra James and Neal Portnoy.

PREVIOUS: Vote for favorite 'Made in Vegas' artist at Park West Gallery

As the big winner, Tatz will receive a contract offer from Park West Gallery and a three-month exhibition of her artwork at its flagship location inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Her paintings will hang for a global audience alongside works by internationally renowned artists such as Picasso, Rembrandt and Renoir.

"I’m so grateful and humbled to have been selected as the winner of Park West Gallery's 'Made In Vegas' contest,'” said Kat Tatz in a press release announcing the winner.

"I want to thank everyone who came out to vote and made this wonderful opportunity a reality. It’s truly an honor.”

The gallery's executive vice president, John Block, credits her "diversity and uniqueness of her work" as part of the reason for her victory.

The three paintings she submitted for the contest all varied in style. One of the paintings extended onto the frame. Check out her submissions below.

Kat Tatz/Park West

Kat Tatz/Park West

Kat Tatz/Park West

You can view more of Tatz's work at kattatz.com.

Her work is also currently on display at Park West Gallery in the Forum Shops inside Caesars Palace hotel-casino. Park West is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.

To check out work from the top-10 finalists, click here.

