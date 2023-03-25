Jurassic Quest coming to Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to take a walk on the wild side and go back millions of years.

That's because Jurassic Quest is stomping by The Expo at World Market Center Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The exhibit features a herd of animatronic dinosaurs, expanded excavation station, and Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables.

General admission tickets include access to the exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that will require additional tickets. Entry is free to children under two years old.

Tickets start at $22.