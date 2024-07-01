Judas Priest, Dusty Slay, Marlon Wayans, Tom Jones announce Las Vegas stops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock band Judas Priest, comedians Dusty Slay and Marlon Wayans, and singer Tom Jones have all announced new stops across the Las Vegas valley.

Here's what we know.

Live Nation, Bakkt Theater, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Entertainment

Heavy metal band Judas Priest is coming to Las Vegas on leg 2 of their Invincible Shield Tour.

They're scheduled to share the stage with special guest Sabaton.

The tour stops at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.

MGM Resorts, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Comedian Dusty Slay is coming to town on Thursday, Dec. 12 with his "We're Havin' A Good Time Comedy Show."

He's scheduled to perform at the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now.

Marlon Wayans, Red Rock Resort

Comedian Marlon Wayans is bringing his "Wild Child Tour" to Red Rock Resort.

He's scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Red Rock Ballroom.

Tickets start at $58 and are on sale now.

Guests must be at least 18 years or older to attend.

Tom Jones, AEG Presents Las Vegas

Legendary singer Tom Jones is. coming back to Las Vegas in September.

He's scheduled to perform at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now.