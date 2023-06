LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to get a little "Dirt On My Boots", you can party with Jon Pardi at Mandalay Bay.

He's going his first headling run with the 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.

Pardi is scheduled to perform at Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena on Dec. 9 alongside opening acts Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.