Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra ready to rock the Cosmopolitan

Jimmy Eat World
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 17:39:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two rock bands are ready to split a twin bill over at the Cosmopolitan.

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra are bringing their Amplified Echoes Tour to The Chelsea on July 22 along with special guests Middle Kids.

Manchester Orchestra recently released a new record called The Valley Of Vision that "immerses the viewer in 180 degrees of 3D virtual reality."

Jimmy East World recently released two independent singles called "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts" but they're best known for their hit song "The Middle".

Tickets are on sale now and start at $27.

