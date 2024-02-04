Jewel, Melissa Etheridge going on tour together, visiting Las Vegas in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melissa Etheridge won't be the "only one" taking the stage whenever she comes to Las Vegas. She's going on tour "Again And Again" with Jewel.

The pair are co-headlining a new tour, which is scheduled to stop at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino on July 24.

Etheridge's most recent studio project is the nine-track album "One Way OUt", which was released on Sept, 17, 2021. The two-time Grammy winner is known for hits like "Come To My Window", "I Want To Come Over", and "Bring Me Some Water".

Jewel will perform songs from her latest studio album, "Freewheelin Woman", as well as hits like "Who Will Save Your Soul", "Foolish Games", and "You Were Meant For Me".

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now.