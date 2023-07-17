Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino returning to Chippendales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino is heading back to the Rio for his fifth residency as a celebrity host for Chippendales.

He's scheduled to perform for a six-week engagement that runs from Aug. 31 through Oct. 8.

"Being a part of Chippendales and getting the chance to host, dance, show some skin and see my fans up close and personal at one of the most iconic shows on the Strip is always a blast," Guadagnino said. "I can't wait to lead the party with my boys. Labor Day Weekend can't get here soon enough."

The show has been at the Rio for 21 years and taken the stage for more than 8,500 performances.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $65.