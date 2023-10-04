'Jersey Boys' launching only U.S. residency at The Orleans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Jersey Boys", the hit musical, is coming to Las Vegas where they will launch the only residency of the show in the United States at The Orleans.

"This musical continues to take audiences around the world by storm," said John Bentham, Ivory Star Productions CEO and lead producer. "It only makes sense that Las Vegas locals and visitors alike will once again be able to enjoy the show in the Entertainment Capital of the World."

According to casino officials, this will be the first long-term residency show in the history of the Orleans Showroom. The production will raise the curtain with previews on Dec. 21 and the Grand Opening is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Performances will run Wednesdays through Mondays at 7:30 p.m. with an additional matinee performance on select Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. Tickets start at $70 and are on sale now.