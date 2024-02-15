Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Jennifer Lopez stopping in Las Vegas on first tour in five years

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Jennifer Lopez Tour
Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 14:24:23-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Jenny From The Block" is ready to "Dance Again" "On The Floor" and is going on tour for the first time in five years.

Jennifer Lopez is about to start her "This Is Me...Now The Tour", which will hit more than 30 cities.

The singer will perform fan favorites as well as songs from her new album "This Is Me...Now", which will be released on Friday.

Lopez is scheduled to hit Las Vegas with a stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 20.

A fan presale starts on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. There will also be a presale for Citi cardmembers. from Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Live Nation customers can access a presale that runs from Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

In. honor of the Las Vegas concert, Pressed Juicery is offering guests limited-edition "JLo Juice", which will be available at their Las Vegas locations, starting on Feb. 15, while supplies last. The drink has is a pink strawberry lemonade with basil.

Wild Nomad Flower Co. will also host a pop-up "Love Don't Cost A Thing" floral truck near T-Mobile Arena, in the courtyard in front of Eataly at Park MGM, on Feb. 15. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., where. guests in the area will receive complimentary long-stem red roses.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH