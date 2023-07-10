Jazz singer Gregory Porter and comedian Alonzo Bodden performing at The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy-award winning jazz and soul singer Gregory Porter is making his Las Vegas debut at The Smith Center on Aug. 25.

He released his first album, Water, in 2010 and followed that up with Be Good in 2012. IN 2013, he released his Blue Note. debut Liquid Spirit, which sold more than a million albums. That album led to Porter receiving his first Grammy award and National Public Radio declared him "America's Next Great Jazz Singer."

Porter will be joined by comedian and actor Alonzo Bodden, who is best known for winning the third season of Last Comic Standing. His latest comedy special, Alonzo Bodden: Stupid Don't Get Tired, was released on YouTube last year.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.