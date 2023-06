LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy-winning jazz musician George Benson is taking the stage for one-night-only over at the Wynn's Encore Theater.

He's best known for the 1976 album Breezin', which became one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time. In 2020, Benson was inducted into DownBeat Magazine's Hall of Fame and in 2021, he was inducted into New Jersey's Hall of Fame.

Benson is scheduled to perform at the Wynn on Aug. 18.

Tickets start at $60 and are on sale now.