Jam in the Van, Pauly Shore inviting fans to free event, YouTube show taping at Planet 13

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jam in the Van and Pauly Shore are hosting a free event at Planet 13 this weekend.

Fans are invited to stop by on Saturday, May 25 for a taping of their popular YouTube show.

Doors are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. and filming is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the entertainers scheduled to appear include Piff the Magic Dragon, Murray the Magician, and Micro Mania Wrestling Tour. According to a press release, there will also be surprise appearances from comedians, influencers, dancers, and more.

Each episode will end with a live performance from local musicians Michael Richter and SammyWy.

There will also be free Pinkbox. Doughnuts and prizes.

"The show is unlike any others," said Jam in the Van co-founder Jake Cotler. "It's a fever dream of comedy and music that leaves everyone saying 'What did I just watch?' — in the best way. It's perfect for Vegas!"

All guests must be at least 21 years or older to enter Planet 13 and will be required to show a valid ID, drivers license, or passport at check-in.

While the event is free, you do need to register. You can learn more here.