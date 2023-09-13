Jake Shimabukuro bringing 'Christmas In Hawai'i' to Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Ukelele master Jack Shimabukuro is bring holiday music to the masses this fall.

He's scheduled to stop by the Grand Events Center at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Nov. 24 with his show "Christmas In Hawai'i".

According to event organizers, he will play holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer", "O Holy Night", and "I'll Be Home For Christmas" as well as songs from his album Jake & Friends, which was released in Nov. 2021.

Shimabukuro will share the stage with fellow musicians Jackson Waldhoff and Justin Kawika-Young.

Tickets start at $33 and are on sale now.