Jack Harlow performing free show at The Cosmopolitan during Formula 1 race weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another entertainer is coming to the valley to perform during festivities surrounding the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, Sirius XM and Pandora announced that rapper Jack Harlow will take the stage for a free concert on Nov. 16.

That's at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan.

Get ready Vegas! We’re bringing @jackharlow inside The Chelsea at @Cosmopolitan_LV on 11/16 to kick off race weekend! RSVP now to save your spot: https://t.co/lna8LKaRsV pic.twitter.com/wcoU7V0vbB — Pandora (@pandoramusic) October 18, 2023

According to event organizers, you still need to RSVP for the free show and that entry isn't guaranteed. They add that each RSVP is for one guest and there are no plus ones. They said each guest in your party must RSVP individually. Those RSVPs are also no-transferable.

Doors are scheduled to open at 9 p.m.

The show is for guests 21 and older and a valid photo ID is required for entry. There will be an RSVP list at check-in for the event and guests on the list will be given a printed ticket at check-in.

You can learn more, including how to RSVP, here.