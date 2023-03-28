Ja Rule and Ashanti performing at the Palms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They're "Always On Time" and are coming to the valley.

Ja Rule and Ashanti are set to take the stage at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms casino Resort on May 28.

Live Nation said the two are teaming up to perform their biggest hits.

Tickets start at $65.

Artist fans will have access to a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Club Serrano members, Live Nation and Pearl Concert Theater customers will have access to a presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.