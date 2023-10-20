'I've been waiting a long time to do this': Toby Keith returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "How Do You Like Me Now?"

Country singer Toby Keith is returning to the Las Vegas stage and he said he's ready for it.

"Y'all been waiting a long time to hear this. I've been waiting a long time to do this," Keith said. "I'm back. Come see me. You'll have the best time. I will too. We'll never forget it. Can't wait to see you there. Let's go."

Toby is back and you can catch him LIVE in LAS VEGAS for two nights only - December 10 & 11, 2023 at @DolbyLive at Park MGM! Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 10am PT at https://t.co/W8xRXZgTRF pic.twitter.com/V76TZrSLiE — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) October 20, 2023

The singer shared COVID and cancer have slowed him down over the past couple of years but he's been working his way back to the stage. For example, he performed two pop-up concerts over the Independence Day weekend in Oklahoma and performed at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Keith is scheduled to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, with both shows starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.