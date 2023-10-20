Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

'I've been waiting a long time to do this': Toby Keith returns to Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Toby Keith
Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 18:46:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "How Do You Like Me Now?"

Country singer Toby Keith is returning to the Las Vegas stage and he said he's ready for it.

"Y'all been waiting a long time to hear this. I've been waiting a long time to do this," Keith said. "I'm back. Come see me. You'll have the best time. I will too. We'll never forget it. Can't wait to see you there. Let's go."

The singer shared COVID and cancer have slowed him down over the past couple of years but he's been working his way back to the stage. For example, he performed two pop-up concerts over the Independence Day weekend in Oklahoma and performed at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Keith is scheduled to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, with both shows starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH