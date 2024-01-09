Italian street food shop, all'Antico Vinaio, opening in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another taste of Italy is coming to the Las Vegas valley.

Later this month, all'Antico Vinaio is set to officially open their doors. The street food shop's name means "at the ancient wine merchant's" and comes from a historical wine bar that was located across the street from the original shop in Florence, Italy, which opened in 1991.

Since then, the company has expanded and the Las Vegas location will be their fifth in the United States.

"It's incredibly satisfying to have reached Las Vegas with my banner," said Tommaso Mazzanti, whose family founded the restaurant. "This city is another fundamental point in our global journey for all'Antico Vinaio and will be the first in 2024."

The Las Vegas location will be at 8533 Rozita Lee Avenue, Suite 100, as part of the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. Starting at noon, the shop will offer free sandwiches to the first 100 guests. The offer is limited to one per person.