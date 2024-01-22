Isley Brothers ready to make Las Vegas audiences 'Shout'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Isley Brothers are still rocking and rolling and are ready to make Las Vegas audiences "Shout" when they roll into town.

The group is scheduled to perform at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, March 23.

The musical group originally began as a gospel quartet in the mid-1950s. They released their first album in 1959 and put out hit after hit for decades. The Isley Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 alongside former guitarist Jimi Hendrix. The group was also inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2022 and received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Artist fans will have access to a presale on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Club Serrano members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and Pearl Concert Theater customers will be able to access the presale on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $69.