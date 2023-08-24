Watch Now
Island Sushi & Grill hosting five-pound burrito challenge

Island Sushi Loco Moco Burrito Challenge
Posted at 1:38 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you have the stomach to take on the Loco Moco Burrito Challenge?

For the first time since the pandemic, Island Sushi & Grill is bringing back the fan-favorite contest.

Restaurant officials are giving guests 20 minutes to eat a five-pound burrito that is filled with white rice, mac salad, and a hamburger patty, which is topped with brown gravy and eggs. They'll also have a chance to compete against professional eater Raina Huang.

The winner will receive a trophy, a T-shirt, and a Year of Free Loco Moco, which is one order per month.

Potential contestants can sign up by sending their name and contact info to isg@islandsushigrill.com. It costs $25 to enter and there is no age limit to compete.

