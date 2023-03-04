Immersive art experience launching at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new way to experience art is coming to Resorts World in April.

It's called TRANSFIX and organizers said it's the world's largest touring immersive art experience

"Our air is to elevate and redefine 'immersive'. We believe that interacting with art at this large of a scale can change the world by illuminating one mind at a time," TRANSFIX Co-founder and CRO Tom Stinchfield said. "If we can inspire even a fraction of our guests to restore their childlike wonder and curiosity or explore their own personal creativity and expression, we've done our jobs well."

More than 50 interactive pieces of art will be installed over two acres on the north end of the Strip from artists like Christopher Bauder & KiNK, Marco Cochrane, Kate Raudenbush, and Kevin Clark.

There will also be 10 artist-designed bars and speakeasies.

"This experience will truly elevate and redefine the immersive experience approach," Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World, said. "We cannot wait to welcome our guests and visitors alike to this never-before-seen attraction."

Tickets start at $59 and will go on sale March 15.

Organizers said the exhibition will open to the public on April 21 and will run through this fall before it rolls out globally including stops in major U.S. cities.