iLuminate signs three-year extension at The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — iLuminate will call The STRAT home a little longer.

Earlier this month, show officials announced they have signed a three-year extension, which is scheduled to run through August 2027.

"I am so thrilled that iLuminate will continue to call The STRAT home for our Las Vegas resident production," said Miral Kotb, creator and founder of iLuminate. "Vegas audiences have truly embraced the show and the joy and magic it creates nightly. We couldn't do this without the ongoing support of Adam Steck, SPI Entertainment and everyone at The STRAT."

The show originally opened at The STRAT on October 22, 2021. So far, there have been over 850 performances in Las Vegas. Its success led to a second company being created, which just wrapped up a New York City run. There is also a touring company, which will hit the road for a 14-week U.S. tour later this year.

Tickets for the Las Vegas production start at $59 and you can learn more about the show here.