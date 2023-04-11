Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Iggy Pop performing at the Palms this month

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Iggy Pop
Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 19:26:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Godfather of Punk" is set to take the stage at the Palms Casino.

Iggy Pop is stopping by to perform at the Pearl Concert Theater on April 29.

The Las Vegas stop is one of four dates on the West Coast.

Live Nation said these limited dates will be the debut of Iggy Pop & The Losers featuring record producer Andrew Watt, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan.

This comes after Iggy Pop released his album Every Loser.

Limited tickets are on sale now.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH