Iggy Pop performing at the Palms this month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Godfather of Punk" is set to take the stage at the Palms Casino.

Iggy Pop is stopping by to perform at the Pearl Concert Theater on April 29.

The Las Vegas stop is one of four dates on the West Coast.

Live Nation said these limited dates will be the debut of Iggy Pop & The Losers featuring record producer Andrew Watt, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan.

This comes after Iggy Pop released his album Every Loser.

Limited tickets are on sale now.