Idina Menzel, Howie Mandel, Nate Jackson, and Everclear performing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The entertainment capital of the world is getting ready to welcome even more comedians, singers, and performers.

Channel 13 is taking a look at artists who have announced new tour stops and performances in southern Nevada this week.

Howie Mandel - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino - International Theater

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Comedian, actor, and America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is coming back to Las Vegas "due to popular demand".

He's scheduled to take the stage at the International Theater inside the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday, Aug. 31. To attend the show, guests must be at least 16 years old.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now.

The Smith Center

Idina Menzel - The Smith Center

Singer, actress, and Tony Award winner Idina Menzel is coming to The Smith Center on July 27.

She rose to fame as Maureen in the Broadway musical rent and she won a Tony for portraying Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the musical Wicked. Menzel is also beloved for her role as Elsa in the Disney movies Frozen and Frozen 2.

Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now.

Experience Hendrix - The Smith Center

The Experience Hendrix tour will feature guitarists performing signature songs from Jimi Hendrix's catalog of music.

Artists scheduled to perform at the Las Vegas stop include blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ozzy Osbourne’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, jazz-rock Grammy winner Eric Johnson, blues legend Taj Mahal, Noah Hunt, Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke of The Slide Brothers, Stanley Jordan, Mato Nanji of Indigenous, Dylan Triplett, Ayron Jones, and Henri Brown.

The show is set for Sept. 27. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.

Nate Jackson, AEG Presents Las Vegas

Nate Jackson - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Comedian and actor Nate Jackson is performing a one-night-only show and making his debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

He's best known for player the "Junkyard Dog" on the third season of The Young Rock. He has previously appeared on MTV's Nick Cannon Presents Wind'N Out, SPIRITED on Apple+, and Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO.

The "Super Funny World Tour" is scheduled to stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 13.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Live Nation, Planet Hollywood, Bakkt Theater

Megadeth, Mudvayne, All That Remains - Planet Hollywood - Bakkt Theater

Megadeth's 33-city tour across the United States will be stopping at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater on Friday, Aug. 16. The band will share the stage with fellow rock bands Mudvayne and All That Remains.

"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” founder and frontman Dave Mustaine said. “We are all playing tight and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing. We are playing more songs than ever before and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”

Tickets are on sale now and start at $80.

Planet Hollywood, Bakkt Theater

Magneto, Sentidos Opuestos, Kabah, Benny, JNS, Caló, GB5, MDO - Planet Hollywood - Bakkt Theater

The 90s Pop Tour is coming back to Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. The concert will feature Magneto, Sentidos Opuestos, Kabah, Benny, JNS, Caló, GB5 and MDO.

The tour is scheduled to stop at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Caesars Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Everclear

Everclear, Marcy Playground, Jimmie's Chicken Shack - Lee's Family Forum

It's a blast from the past as alternative rock bands Everclear, Marcy Playground, and Jimmie's Chicken Shack gear up to go on a tour across the United States.

The tour will stop at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The setlist will feature all the fan-favorite hits as well as tracks off Everclear's album, Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which the band will release on vinyl later this year for the first time.

“We’re super excited to be hitting the road with both Marcy Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack,” Art Alexakis said. “This will be a great time to celebrate our album, Songs From An American Movie Vol. One, which was created 25 years ago. A lot of these songs we haven’t played in a while or, in some cases, we’ve never played live before. We’ll, of course, be playing the hits and fan favorites too. It's going to be a fun show for both old school and new fans alike.”

Tickets are on sale now and start at $42.

Resorts World

Theo Von - Resorts World - Resorts World Theatre

Stand-up comedian and podcast Theo Von is returning to Resorts World on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

The Louisiana native has garnered worldwide fandom for his weekly podcasts like “This Past Weekend”, where fans can connect with Von by submitting questions, comments, concerns, and personal issues or stories, receiving millions of listens and acclaim from media and celebrity guests alike.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Porter Robinson, ericdoa - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - BleauLive Theater

Electro-house artist Porter Robinson is about to go on the "SMILE! :D World Tour", which includes a stop in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau. It's to support his third album, SMILE! :D, which is scheduled to be released on July 26.

Robinson is scheduled to take the stage at the BleauLive Theater on Saturday, Oct. 19. His opening act is set to be ericdoa. Event organizers said Robinson will debut a completely new live production, including a full live band.

Presales are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Fans can register for early access to tickets on Robinson's website. CITI card members will also have access to presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29 through the CITI Entertainment program.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3.

Ben McFadyen

Tash Sultana, Chiiild - The Cosmopolitan - The Chelsea

Singer-songwriter Tash Sultana will be performing at several festivals in the United States this summer and the tour is also coming to Las Vegas. They'll be performing at The Chelsea on Sunday, July 14 and the soul band Chiiild is scheduled to open the show.

Sultana got their start in Australia and gained international attention in a viral video performing "Jungle". The second album, Terra Firma, was released in 2021. Since then, Sultana has performed all over the world at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits.

An artist presale will run from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26.