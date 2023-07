LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hozier is ready to take concertgoers to church as he plans to return to the stage at The Chelsea, which is inside the Cosmopolitan.

It's part of his Unreal Unearth Tour to promote his third album.

It's been almost 10 years since the Irish artist released his debut single "Take Me To Church", which has been streamed over a billion times.

Hozier is scheduled to perform on Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now.