Where to celebrate Small Business Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Small Business Weekend is almost upon the Las Vegas valley, and for those looking to support independent, local businesses, this is a great opportunity to support them.

The holiday falls on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become a vital part of the post-Thanksgiving shopping trends, alongside Black Friday and Cyber Monday. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, project spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants reached an estimated $17.9 billion in 2022.

Here's a list of independent businesses that you can support this weekend:



DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

As the historic heart of Las Vegas, downtown is home to many classic casinos like the Golden Nugget and attractions like the Mob Museum. This Small Business Saturday is your chance to explore the many bars, restaurants, and shops that make downtown and the Arts Districts some of the most beloved spots for locals.

Restaurants & Bars:



ReBar — A funky cocktail bar known for its "playful selection of antiques and memorabilia."

Gold Spike — A vibrant bar and nightlife venue known for its life-sized table games.

Commonwealth — Described as an "airy, artful" cocktail lounge that offers live music and a rooftop patio and bar.

Esther's Kitchen — A local favorite that serves seasonally-inspire Italian cuisine in an intimate setting with an open kitchen.

Shops & Activities:

For the Love, LV — A clothing boutique for those with the most eccentric, creative tastes.

Red Kat Vintage — A shop for the vintage fashion lover.

Fresa Skate Shop — A Latina-owned skate shop offering skating pads, wheels, roller skates, and blades of all kinds!

Nightmare Toys — The largest selection of horror film collectibles, toys, and costumes in the valley, and it's open year-round.

Additionally, the city of Las Vegas is offering free on-street metered parking in downtown Las Vegas to encourage residents to support local businesses all day on Saturday, Nov. 25.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

Restaurants & Bars:



Beer Zombies/Skinny Fats — A draft room and eatery offering a dual menu with both healthy and indulgent options.

Frankie's Uptown — A bar blending old-school finishes and vintage lighting to create a casual atmosphere.

Grape Street Cafe & Wine Bar — A homey eatery offering Italian and Mediterranean cuisine alongside a wine bar.

Makers & Finders — Described as a perfect combination of your favorite coffee and brunch spots all rolled into one.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge — A vibrant lounge offering authentic Mexican cuisine alongside a seasonal cocktail menu.

Shops & Activities:

Barbell Apparel — Offering athletic wear for all body types.

Posare Salon — 20% off all hair and skim products on Small Business Saturday.

Tiger Lily Floral — Family-owned chain offering floral arrangements for weddings, birthdays, and more!

Sports Town USA — Your one-stop shop for all things related to Las Vegas sports.

Additionally, shoppers can enjoy downtown Summerlin's signature Farmers Market, starting at 9 am on Saturday.

DOWNTOWN WATER STREET

Restaurants & Bars:



Gold Mine Tavern — Described as a "convivial watering hole" offering live local bands and a daily happy hour.

Chinitas Tapas & Sushi — A fusion restaurant combining the savory flavors of Asian and Mexican cuisine.

Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina — A laid-black, colorful eatery offering Mexican favorites and frozen margaritas.

Las Vegas Kettle Corn — Get a free serving of the freshest and "most flavorful" popped kettle corn.

Chef Flemming's Bake Shop — Get a select free treat from this homey local bakery offering breads, cookies, and more.

Public Works Coffee — A cafe offering select free treats, hand-crafted coffee, tea, and more!

Shops & Activities:

Electrik Johnson and Basic High School Concert Choir will perform on Water Street Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Straight Ahead Music will perform on Water Street near Atlantic Avenue from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additionally, a performance from Mariachi Franco on Water Street near Victory Road from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Visit and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Mikel's Photography & Design (receive a free photo after donating to Toys 4 Tots.

