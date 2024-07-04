House of Blues launching new haunted brunch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay is getting ready to launch a horror-themed Haunted Brunch.

Event organizers said there will be nods to spooky characters and horror movies as well as dancers, acrobats, and specialty acts. Comedian Hailey Brooks, who has also performed at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, will be your "Spirit Guide" for the experience.

The all-you-can-eat brunch also features dishes like scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, waffles, country potatoes, fried chicken, jambalaya, mac and cheese, collard greens, and coleslaw.

Guests can also try specialty drinks like a Witches Brew, which has Amsterdam vodka, lime juice, sweet and sour, and a Chambord float, or the Green Goblin, which has Bacardi rum, Malibu, pineapple, and a Midori float.

Tickets start at $59 and the first date is set for Saturday, July 28.

Organizers said additional dates will be added later.