Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party returns to Orleans Arena

Orleans Arena
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 03, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monster trucks, start your engines!

For the second year in a row, the Orleans Arena is bringing Hot Wheels to life with the Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.

The event will feature a laser light show, theatrical effects, dance parties, toy giveaways, and monster truck favorites like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and the brand-new HW 5-Alarm.

There are two shows each day. One will be at 12:30 p.m. while the second performance will be at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 for children between two and 12 years old and $22 for adults.

You can learn more here.

