Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monster truck fans will get to experience some of their favorite events in a new way.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Las Vegas for the first time. Trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, and Gunkster are scheduled to stop by the Orleans Arena on September 2 and 3.

In addition to monster truck battles, organizers said there will also be a dance party, laser light shows, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

There will be four performances, which you can see below.



September 2, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

September 2, 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

September 3, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

September 3, 5 p.m. to 6 :15 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $10 for kids that are between two and 12 years old and $20 for adults. There are also ticket add-ons like the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, which is two and a half hours before each performance and allows attendees to access the competition floor to see the trucks up close and personal.